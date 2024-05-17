How to watch today's Brisbane vs Richmond AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Brisbane versus Richmond AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Gabba will play host to Saturday's Round 10 AFL game between the Brisbane Lions (3-5-1) and the Richmond Tigers (1-8).

Brisbane almost pulled off a thrilling away victory that could have rekindled their season, but could only manage a draw against Kuwarna last week. They will hope to breeze past the struggling Tigers and remain in contention with the top eight, especially with the Hawks, Bulldogs and Saints to come.

Richmond, meanwhile, are now in the midst of an injury crisis which is taking a toll on their performances. The Tigers have now lost five on the spin with the margins increasing every week, but they will back themselves to keep this one tight against the similarly undermanned Lions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs Richmond in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane vs Richmond date and start time

Date Saturday, May 18, 2024 Start time 7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST Venue The Gabba Location Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Brisbane vs Richmond on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane vs Richmond AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Brisbane vs Richmond game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will be available to watch via Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Brisbane Lions team news

The Brisbane Lions didn't have any injury concerns to cope with following the Round 8 draw. Noah Answerth will hopefully clear the concussion protocols and could replace Jaxon Prior, while Dev Robertson (shoulder) and Zac Bailey (ankle) are likely a week or two further away.

Position Players Rucks Fort, Lane, McInerney Defenders Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney Midfielders Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville Forwards Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

Richmond Tigers team news

Richmond have made four changes, with Kamdyn McIntosh, Steely Green, Kane McAuliffe, and Matthew Coulthard coming in for Maurice Rioli (ankle), Jack Graham (hamstring) and Seth Campbell (knee bone bruising), as well as Sam Banks (concussion) who cannot feature this week.

Position Players Rucks Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defenders Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielders Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forwards Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/06/23 Brisbane Lions 134-53 Richmond Tigers AFL 01/09/22 Brisbane Lions 106-104 Richmond Tigers AFL 31/07/22 Richmond Tigers 104-97 Brisbane Lions AFL 16/07/21 Richmond Tigers 106-86 Brisbane Lions AFL 21/05/21 Brisbane Lions 102-74 Richmond Tigers AFL

