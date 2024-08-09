How to watch today's Brisbane vs GWS Giants AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Brisbane versus GWS Giants AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

On Saturday afternoon, Brisbane Lions (13-6-1) will be aiming to close the gap on the top spot when they host finals hopefuls GWS Giants (13-7) at the Gabba.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs GWS Giants in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane vs GWS Giants date and start time

Date Saturday, August 10, 2024 Start time 1:45 pm AEST/ 1:15 pm ACST/ 12:45 pm AWST Venue The Gabba Location Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Brisbane vs GWS Giants on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Brisbane vs GWS Giants game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Brisbane Lions vs GWS Giants team news

The Giants have made two significant changes ahead of their crucial top-four showdown against the Lions at the Gabba this Saturday. Vice-captain Josh Kelly is set to make his return, providing a much-needed boost to the Giants' midfield. Kelly, who has been sidelined for the past five games due to a calf injury, will be playing his 13th game of the season.

In addition, seasoned campaigner Lachlan Keeffe has been called up for his first AFL appearance this year. The 34-year-old steps in for ruckman Kieren Briggs, who has been rested for this match. Meanwhile, recent draftee Joe Fonti has been dropped from the squad.

Brisbane forward Charlie Cameron was subbed out of the game last week and had ice applied to his hamstring, but coach Chris Fagan insisted he was being managed only. He starts from the outset here.

Position Brisbane Lions GWS Giants FB Dayne Zorko, Harris Andrews, Brandon Starcevich Lachie Ash, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun HB Darcy Wilmot, Ryan Lester, Jaxon Prior Lachie Whitfield, Jack Buckley, Harry Perryman C Jaspa Fletcher, Will Ashcroft, Hugh McCluggage Callan Ward, Tom Green, Finn Callaghan HF Cam Rayner, Joe Daniher, Jarrod Berry Brent Daniels, Aaron Cadman, Toby McMullin FF Charlie Cameron, Logan Morris, Callum Ah Chee Darcy Jones, Jesse Hogan, Toby Greene FOL Oscar McInerney, Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale Lachlan Keeffe, Josh Kelly, Toby Bedford IC Kai Lohmann, Henry Smith, Zac Bailey, Shadeau Brain, Darragh Joyce Xavier O'Halloran, Max Gruzewski, James Peatling, Harry Himmelberg, Harvey Thomas EMG Deven Robertson, Harry Sharp, Darcy Fort Conor Stone, James Leake, Nick Haynes

Brisbane vs GWS Giants Form

Brisbane vs GWS Form

Brisbane: WWWWW

Round Match R21 St Kilda 39-124 Brisbane R20 Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane R19 Brisbane 79-77 Sydney R18 West Coast 93-106 Brisbane R17 Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide

GWS: WWWWW

Round Match R21 GWS 84-82 Hawthorn R20 Melbourne 83-85 GWS R19 GWS 89-50 Gold Coast R18 Richmond 84-108 GWS R17 GWS 116-104 Carlton

Brisbane vs GWS Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 GWS 113-59 Lions 2023 GWS 87-108 Lions 2022 GWS 59-99 Lions 2022 Lions 110-96 GWS 2021 Lions 129-65 GWS

More AFL news and coverage