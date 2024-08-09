This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Brisbane vs GWS Giants AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Brisbane versus GWS Giants AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

On Saturday afternoon, Brisbane Lions (13-6-1) will be aiming to close the gap on the top spot when they host finals hopefuls GWS Giants (13-7) at the Gabba.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs GWS Giants in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane vs GWS Giants date and start time

DateSaturday, August 10, 2024
Start time1:45 pm AEST/ 1:15 pm ACST/ 12:45 pm AWST
VenueThe Gabba
LocationBrisbane, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Brisbane vs GWS Giants on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Brisbane vs GWS Giants game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Brisbane Lions vs GWS Giants team news

The Giants have made two significant changes ahead of their crucial top-four showdown against the Lions at the Gabba this Saturday. Vice-captain Josh Kelly is set to make his return, providing a much-needed boost to the Giants' midfield. Kelly, who has been sidelined for the past five games due to a calf injury, will be playing his 13th game of the season.

In addition, seasoned campaigner Lachlan Keeffe has been called up for his first AFL appearance this year. The 34-year-old steps in for ruckman Kieren Briggs, who has been rested for this match. Meanwhile, recent draftee Joe Fonti has been dropped from the squad.

Brisbane forward Charlie Cameron was subbed out of the game last week and had ice applied to his hamstring, but coach Chris Fagan insisted he was being managed only. He starts from the outset here.

PositionBrisbane LionsGWS Giants
FBDayne Zorko, Harris Andrews, Brandon StarcevichLachie Ash, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun
HBDarcy Wilmot, Ryan Lester, Jaxon PriorLachie Whitfield, Jack Buckley, Harry Perryman
CJaspa Fletcher, Will Ashcroft, Hugh McCluggageCallan Ward, Tom Green, Finn Callaghan
HFCam Rayner, Joe Daniher, Jarrod BerryBrent Daniels, Aaron Cadman, Toby McMullin
FFCharlie Cameron, Logan Morris, Callum Ah CheeDarcy Jones, Jesse Hogan, Toby Greene
FOLOscar McInerney, Josh Dunkley, Lachie NealeLachlan Keeffe, Josh Kelly, Toby Bedford
ICKai Lohmann, Henry Smith, Zac Bailey, Shadeau Brain, Darragh JoyceXavier O'Halloran, Max Gruzewski, James Peatling, Harry Himmelberg, Harvey Thomas
EMGDeven Robertson, Harry Sharp, Darcy FortConor Stone, James Leake, Nick Haynes
Brisbane vs GWS Giants Form

Brisbane vs GWS Form

Brisbane: WWWWW

RoundMatch
R21St Kilda 39-124 Brisbane
R20Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane
R19Brisbane 79-77 Sydney
R18West Coast 93-106 Brisbane
R17Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide

GWS: WWWWW

RoundMatch
R21GWS 84-82 Hawthorn
R20Melbourne 83-85 GWS
R19GWS 89-50 Gold Coast
R18Richmond 84-108 GWS
R17GWS 116-104 Carlton

Brisbane vs GWS Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2024GWS 113-59 Lions
2023GWS 87-108 Lions
2022GWS 59-99 Lions
2022Lions 110-96 GWS
2021Lions 129-65 GWS

More AFL news and coverage

