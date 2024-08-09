How to watch today's Brisbane vs GWS Giants AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

On Saturday afternoon, Brisbane Lions (13-6-1) will be aiming to close the gap on the top spot when they host finals hopefuls GWS Giants (13-7) at the Gabba.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs GWS Giants in the AFL, plus plenty more.
Brisbane vs GWS Giants date and start time
|Date
|Saturday, August 10, 2024
|Start time
|1:45 pm AEST/ 1:15 pm ACST/ 12:45 pm AWST
|Venue
|The Gabba
|Location
|Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
How to watch Brisbane vs GWS Giants on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the Brisbane vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.
All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
What channel is Brisbane vs GWS Giants game on?
The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.
Brisbane Lions vs GWS Giants team news
The Giants have made two significant changes ahead of their crucial top-four showdown against the Lions at the Gabba this Saturday. Vice-captain Josh Kelly is set to make his return, providing a much-needed boost to the Giants' midfield. Kelly, who has been sidelined for the past five games due to a calf injury, will be playing his 13th game of the season.
In addition, seasoned campaigner Lachlan Keeffe has been called up for his first AFL appearance this year. The 34-year-old steps in for ruckman Kieren Briggs, who has been rested for this match. Meanwhile, recent draftee Joe Fonti has been dropped from the squad.
Brisbane forward Charlie Cameron was subbed out of the game last week and had ice applied to his hamstring, but coach Chris Fagan insisted he was being managed only. He starts from the outset here.
|Position
|Brisbane Lions
|GWS Giants
|FB
|Dayne Zorko, Harris Andrews, Brandon Starcevich
|Lachie Ash, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun
|HB
|Darcy Wilmot, Ryan Lester, Jaxon Prior
|Lachie Whitfield, Jack Buckley, Harry Perryman
|C
|Jaspa Fletcher, Will Ashcroft, Hugh McCluggage
|Callan Ward, Tom Green, Finn Callaghan
|HF
|Cam Rayner, Joe Daniher, Jarrod Berry
|Brent Daniels, Aaron Cadman, Toby McMullin
|FF
|Charlie Cameron, Logan Morris, Callum Ah Chee
|Darcy Jones, Jesse Hogan, Toby Greene
|FOL
|Oscar McInerney, Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale
|Lachlan Keeffe, Josh Kelly, Toby Bedford
|IC
|Kai Lohmann, Henry Smith, Zac Bailey, Shadeau Brain, Darragh Joyce
|Xavier O'Halloran, Max Gruzewski, James Peatling, Harry Himmelberg, Harvey Thomas
|EMG
|Deven Robertson, Harry Sharp, Darcy Fort
|Conor Stone, James Leake, Nick Haynes
Brisbane vs GWS Giants Form
Brisbane: WWWWW
|Round
|Match
|R21
|St Kilda 39-124 Brisbane
|R20
|Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane
|R19
|Brisbane 79-77 Sydney
|R18
|West Coast 93-106 Brisbane
|R17
|Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide
GWS: WWWWW
|Round
|Match
|R21
|GWS 84-82 Hawthorn
|R20
|Melbourne 83-85 GWS
|R19
|GWS 89-50 Gold Coast
|R18
|Richmond 84-108 GWS
|R17
|GWS 116-104 Carlton
Brisbane vs GWS Head-to-Head Results
|Year
|Match
|2024
|GWS 113-59 Lions
|2023
|GWS 87-108 Lions
|2022
|GWS 59-99 Lions
|2022
|Lions 110-96 GWS
|2021
|Lions 129-65 GWS