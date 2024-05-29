Austria U17 vs Serbia U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U17 Championship match between Austria and Serbia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austria U17 will take on Serbia U17 on Wednesday at the AEK Arena, with a spot in the European Under-17 Championship semi-finals on the line.

Austria picked up seven points from their three matches to finish top of Group B, while Serbia made it to the knockout round despite a 4-3 capitulation to the Czech Republic on Sunday.

The Serbians looked on track to claim all three points until they conceded in the 89th and the 93rd minute to go down disappointingly.

Article continues below

Thankfully for Serbia, their progression to the next round had already been sealed thanks to wins over Cyprus and Ukraine in their opening two group matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austria U17 vs Serbia U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue: AEK Arena

The UEFA U17 Championship match between Austria U17 and Serbia U17 will be played at the AEK Arena in Larnaca, Cyprus.

It will kick off at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Austria U17 vs Serbia U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK and worldwide, the UEFA U17 Championship match between Austria U17 and Serbia U17 is available to watch and stream online live through UEFA.tv.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austria U17 team news

Following Sunday's emphatic 4-0 victory against Denmark, Austria head coach Martin Scherb may be tempted to keep his starting lineup the same.

In attack, Oghenetejiri Adejenughure should be joined in the front three by Philipp Moizi and Mauro Hammerle.

Austria U17 possible XI: Kurz; Roka, Zabransky, Dalpiaz, Sorg; Music, Spalt, Hodl; Hammerle, Moizi, Adejenughure

Position Players Goalkeeper Zawieschitzky, Kurz Defender Dalpiaz, Roka, Zabransky, Sorg, Holler, Zinner, Ilk Midfielder Music, Hödl, Spalt, Ivanschitz, Maybach Forward Adejenughure, Moizi, Fidjeu-Tazemeta, Hämmerle, Riegel, Hangl

Serbia U17 team news

Serbia boss Slavko Damjanovic is anticipated to make a few changes after shuffling his side for the last group game.

Vukasin Jovanovic will replace Vladan Carapic in between the sticks, while Igor Bubanja, Veljko Milosavljevic and Viktor Stojanovic are all set to be recalled at the back.

Andrija Maksimovic, Aleksa Vasilic and Mihajlo Cvetkovic are also expected to return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's last-eight clash.

Serbia U17 possible XI: Jovanovic; Bubanja, Milosavljevic, Stojanovic, Premovic; Maksimovic, Kostov, Vasilic; Djordjevic, Rankovic, Cvetkovic

Position Players Goalkeeper Jovanović, Čarapić, Kandic Defender Stojanović, Simic, Makevic, Roganovic Midfielder Maksimović, Milosavljevic, Kostov, Vasilić, Kostić, Ranković, Bubanja, Đorđević Forward Cvetković, Ćirić, Đorđević, Damjanovic, Mladenovic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Austria U17 and Serbia U17 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 29/10/15 Austria U17 1-1 Serbia U17 U17 European Championship 27/03/13 Serbia U17 0-1 Austria U17 U17 European Championship

Useful links