How to watch today's Adelaide vs St Kilda AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Adelaide versus St Kilda AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Adelaide Crows (5-10-1) will look to bounce back to winning ways at home when they host St Kilda Saints (6-10) at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

The Crows have been one of the worst disappointing clubs in the 2024 season. Not only have they failed to meet their fan base's expectations in terms of victories, but their form has been uneven at best. They were valiant despite defeat against the in-form Brisbane Lions, only falling 11 points short. However, they were always trailing the game.

Meanwhile, St Kilda pulled off one of the season's biggest surprises against the Sydney Swans in a nail-biting match. They held off a late onslaught of inside 50s to win by two points in one of the season's biggest games against top-of-the-ladder Sydney Swans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Adelaide Crows vs St Kilda in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Adelaide vs St Kilda date and start time

Date Saturday, July 13, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEST/ 7:00 pm ACST/ 5:30 pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location Adelaide, South Australia

How to watch Adelaide vs St Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Adelaide Crows vs St Kilda Saints AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Adelaide Crows vs St Kilda Saints game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Sports 3 on subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Adelaide Crows vs St Kilda Saints Team News

Adelaide Crows

Mitch Hinge sustained an adductor injury during the loss to Brisbane and will miss this weekend's game.

Luke Pedlar joins Wayne Milera and Patrick Parnell on the season-ending injury list after sustaining a shoulder injury in the SANFL last weekend.

Will Hamill will be out for many weeks following finger surgery.

Position Players Rucks O'Brien Defenders Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane. Midfielders Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond Forwards Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant

St Kilda Saints

Few predicted the win against the Swans. The primary concern following the game was Marcus Windhager's hamstring injury, which is anticipated to keep him out for an extended period of time, perhaps opening up the opportunity for Seb Ross (27 disposals), Hugo Garcia (23 and a goal), or Zak Jones (22) to return to the AFL side. Paddy Dow (ankle) was unavailable last week.

Paddy Dow, Riley Bonner and Dougal Howard will all need to pass fitness tests to be up for selection for the trip to Adelaide. After a very satisfying win, coach Ross Lyon is unlikely to make many more changes.

Position Players Rucks Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defenders Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielders Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forwards Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

Adelaide vs St Kilda Form

Adelaide: LLLWL

Round Match R17 Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide R16 Adelaide 94-78 GWS R14 Adelaide 67-109 Sydney R13 Adelaide 71-79 Richmond R12 Hawthorn 107-80 Adelaide

St Kilda: WWLLW

Round Match R17 St Kilda 84-82 Sydney R16 St Kilda 60-62 Port Adelaide R14 Brisbane 126-106 St Kilda R13 St Kilda 51-48 Gold Coast R12 West Coast 68-82 St Kilda

Adelaide vs St Kilda Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Crows 121-69 Saints 2022 Crows 69-90 Saints 2021 Saints 60-66 Crows 2020 Crows 55-78 Saints 2019 Crows 92-70 Saints

More AFL news and coverage