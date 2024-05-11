How to watch today's Adelaide vs Brisbane AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Adelaide versus Brisbane AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Adelaide Crows (3-5) will look to make it three straight wins when they host the inconsistent Brisbane Lions (3-5) on Saturday in AFL Round 9 action.

The Crows continue to step up their game following a rough start to the season, as they made it back-to-back wins with a 78-48 thrashing of local rivals Port Adelaide last weekend. The win moved the Crows up to 12th spot in the league standings with 12 points after eight rounds of AFL action.

Brisbane, meanwhile, breezed past the Gold Coast Suns 79-45 with a courageous display last time out. They sit in 13th spot in the standings with 12 points.

Adelaide vs Brisbane date and start time

Date Sunday, May 12, 2024 Start time 4:00 pm AEST/ 3:30 pm ACST/ 2:00 pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Adelaide Crows vs Brisbane Lions on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Adelaide Crows vs Brisbane Lions AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Adelaide vs Brisbane game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Adelaide vs Brisbane team news

Adelaide Crows team news

Sam Berry, Chris Burgess, Lachlan Murphy are all set to return for the Crows here. Riley Thilthorpe is out of his knee brace and making good progress. Following a stellar Showdown victory, the Crows won't need to shuffle the pack much to their line-up this Sunday evening against Brisbane.

Position Players Rucks O'Brien Defenders Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane. Midfielders Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond Forwards Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant

Brisbane Lions team news

Lincoln McCarthy and Darcy Gardiner both broke their ACLs in last week's victory over the Suns, while Noah Answerth (concussion) will miss the game against the Crows, prompting Chris Fagan to make multiple changes. The extended squad now includes Callum Ah Chee, Jarryd Lyons, Jaxon Prior, Darcy Fort, Shadeau Brain (who might make his debut), and Darragh Joyce.

Position Players Rucks Fort, Lane, McInerney Defenders Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney Midfielders Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville Forwards Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/08/23 Brisbane Lions 99-93 Adelaide Crows AFL 28/05/23 Adelaide Crows 95-78 Brisbane Lions AFL 14/05/22 Adelaide Crows 66-102 Brisbane Lions AFL 03/07/21 Adelaide Crows 59-111 Brisbane Lions AFL 28/06/20 Brisbane Lions 83-46 Adelaide Crows AFL

