World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logo
1 - 4
FT
team-logo
H. Mkhitaryan 59' (pen)
K. Havertz 15'I. Gundogan 45' + 4' (pen), 50'J. Hofmann 64'
(HT 0-2) (FT 1-4)

Armenia vs GermanyResults & stats,