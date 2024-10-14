Spain vs Serbia Predictions: Backing La Roja

European champions Spain face a hard-to-beat Serbia team in Cordoba on Tuesday. Read here for our Spain vs Serbia predictions and analysis.

Spain vs Serbia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Spain vs Serbia

Under 2.5 goals with odds of @2.07 on bet365 , equating to a 48.3% implied probability.

, equating to a 48.3% implied probability. Serbia or draw with odds of @3.25 on bet365 , equating to a 30.8% implied probability.

, equating to a 30.8% implied probability. Aleksandar Mitrovic to score anytime with odds of @4.75 on bet365, equating to a 21.1% implied probability.

Serbia and Spain are predicted to draw 1-1 in Cordoba on Tuesday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Spain and Serbia meet in Cordoba in Nations League A Group 4 on Tuesday.

European champions Spain have earned seven points from three matches after a win over Denmark. They only dropped points with a goalless draw in Belgrade.

Injuries to Rodri, Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Lamine Yamal, and others leave La Roja with a markedly weaker squad ahead of their match against Serbia. It’s obviously a factor for bettors to consider when making Spain vs Serbia predictions.

After failing to win a match at Euro 2024, Serbia have some new faces in their squad. Although the draw with Spain was a step in the right direction, the defeat to Denmark was a real disappointment.

The 2-0 win over Switzerland on matchday three was a massive boost, however. Despite the absence of Dusan Vlahovic and some other experienced members of the squad, there's still enough quality in this team to get a result at Nuevo Arcangel.

Probable Lineups for Spain vs Serbia

Spain probable XI:

Raya; Porro, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Zubimendi, Ruiz; Zaragoza, Pedri, Oyarzabal; Morata.

Serbia probable XI:

Rajkovic; Erakovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Nedeljkovic, Maksimovic, Grujic, Birmancevic; Samardzic, Mitrovic, Jovic.

Goals Hard To Come By

Spain have conceded one goal in three Nations League matches. Four of their five goals in the group came in the 4-1 win over Switzerland.

Serbia have played six matches since the start of the Euros and haven’t seen more than two goals in a match. There has been a grand total of seven goals across those six fixtures.

Even with Spain depleted, a draw would be an excellent result for Serbia here. Spain’s attack is not as potent without Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. Our Spain vs Serbia predictions suggest another low-scoring match.

Spain vs Serbia Bet 1: Under 2.5 total goals @2.07 with bet365.

Eagles Avoid Defeat

Spain’s attack is nowhere near as intimidating without Yamal and Williams. They were frustrated by Serbia in Belgrade, and a similar pattern seems inevitable in Cordoba.

The Eagles are full of confidence after a crucial win over Switzerland. Although their Euros was disappointing, their only defeat was a 1-0 loss to England. The visitors, known for being tough to beat, can make it difficult for a Spain team missing their two most creative players.

We think a 31.3% implied probability of Serbia avoiding defeat is far too low. There’s value in this market even if the price drops to 2.70.

Spain vs Serbia Bet 2: Serbia or draw @3.25 with bet365.

Mitro Adds To Superb Record

Aleksandar Mitrovic has only failed to score once in seven matches for club and country this season. He has five braces in six matches in the Saudi Pro League and scored the second goal for Serbia against Switzerland a couple of days ago.

Spain conceded in all four of their knockout matches at the Euros, but managed to keep Serbia out in Belgrade. Serbia, though, still had nine attempts on goal despite La Roja dominating possession.

Mitrovic is a man in form for club and country. If Serbia are to find the net, he’s by far the most likely to do so.