Klopp sparks 'incredible euphoria' but Hamann warns of DFB challenges

The arrival of Jurgen Klopp as Germany’s new national team head coach has sparked a wave of optimism across the country not seen in many years. Former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes the presence of the charismatic coach alone is enough to transform the national mood, though he insists significant tactical hurdles still lie ahead for the squad.