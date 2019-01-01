What is David James’ net worth and how much does the former England goalkeeper earn?

The ex-Liverpool and Aston Villa keeper has been revealed as a new contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, but how much is he worth?

Retired former goalkeeper David James has had a long-spanning career, playing for several Premier League sides and winning 53 caps for – as well as representing the Three Lions at the 2010 World Cup.

And he has now been unveiled as a new contestant on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, following in the footsteps of John Barnes, Peter Schmeichel and Robbie Savage.

"I'm really excited to be on Strictly this year," James told the BBC.

"Not just competing against this year's stars but being compared to previous sports stars from previous Strictly seasons. I told one person, I told Mum, and she forgot!"

So how much is the ex-England goalkeeper worth? Goal takes a look.

What is David James' net worth?

James currently has a net worth of £12 million, according to website Celebrity Net Worth.

How much did David James earn?

James is reported to have earned an estimated £20m from his footballing career that included playing for the likes of , , , Portsmouth, and West Ham.

He is fourth on the list of all-time Premier League appearances, having played in 572 top-flight matches, and held the Premier League record for most clean sheets with 169 until Petr Cech surpassed the record.

After he hung up his goalkeeping gloves, he had coaching positions at Icelandic side IBV Vestmannaeyjar, boyhood club Luton Town and team . Since then, he has worked as a pundit for BT Sport and Eurosport.

In 2014, however, James was forced to declare bankruptcy despite his handsome salary as a footballer. His debt had built up following a divorce from his ex-wife, Tanya. That same year, he had to place several of his possessions for sale that included prized football memorabilia from his playing days.

Items he sold to pay off the debts included valuable signed shirts, shorts and match balls as well his van and bike.

What endorsement deals does David James have?

James was known for previous lucrative modelling deals with Giorgio Armani and H&M during his playing days.