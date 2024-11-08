Latest newsLatest news
Barcelona eye Gyokeres as potential Lewandowski successor
Kane swaps jerseys with NFL icons at Bayern's Allianz Arena
How Trump could take centre stage at 2026 World Cup
Canada soccer: 'Pattern of unacceptable culture' in scandal
Greenwood ‘urged to consider suing Man Utd’ after Mendy win
Neville's restaurant labelled 'dross' before being closed
Man City warned transfer targets could ‘think twice’ about joining
Aston Villa 'say no' to Arsenal bid for striker Duran
Texas' Byars signs San Diego Wave deal in post-draft NWSL
Mbappe 'doesn't want to play for France' after Deschamps tussle
Americans Abroad: Can Pulisic build on brilliance vs. Madrid?
Bayern Munich sign USYNT midfielder Bajung Darboe
Inter Miami's Bright out for Game 3, Busquets questionable
Revealed: Rodri's margin of victory over Vini Jr in Ballon d'Or
Mane grabs the winner as CR7 sulks his way through Al-Riyadh win
Advertisement