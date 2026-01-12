Xabi Alonso leaves Real Madrid! Los Blancos announce Spaniard's exit less than eight months after leaving Bayer Leverkusen role

When Madrid beat rivals Barcelona in late October, they were sitting pretty at the top of La Liga. They were five points clear of the fiercest adversaries, and it seemed Alonso had Los Blancos purring. But a poor run of form has seen them struggle more in the Champions League and now they are four points adrift of Barca. For more than a month now, questions have been raised about Alonso's future at the club, with reports suggesting they may turn to former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp if things didn't work out for the Spaniard. Moreover, the noise of dressing room unrest and players not fully buying into Alonso's approach have not helped his cause either. Back in November, he admitted being in charge of such a big club can take its toll.

"It's demanding. I'm not the first coach that has to deal with these kinds of situations. I think about what Carlo [Ancelotti] or Mou[rinho] would do, [Manuel] Pellegrini too. It isn't new. You have to know how to live with it," he said.

Now, he won't have such demands to deal with.