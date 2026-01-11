Real Madrid player ratings vs Barcelona: Maddening Rodrygo reverts to type & Raul Asencio run ragged as Los Blancos suffer second successive Spanish Super Cup final defeat

For most of the first half, Madrid simply could not get a foothold. They were rather chasing shadows, forced to settle for the odd chance on the break - which first Rodrygo and then Gonzalo Garcia missed. Barca carved out an opener shortly before the break, with Raphinha cutting onto his left before smashing home.

And then chaos ensued. Vinicius responded within two minutes with another addition to his fine collection of goals, beating three and slotting home. Los Blancos then fell asleep, allowing Robert Lewandowski to ghost in behind and finish. Still, there was time for one last first half flash, Garcia dinking homefrom a corner.

The Barca third came thanks to a bit of luck. Raphinha darted onto his right foot and slipped as he shot. Yet the ball took a rather fortunate deflection off Raul Asencio and into the net past a wrong-footed Courtois. Madrid had chances late on. Alvaro Carreras and Raul Asencio both came close - only to be denied by the keeper. But the equaliser never came, and Los Blancos were forced to watch their rivals lift a piece of silverware.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Alinma Bank Stadium...