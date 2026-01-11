Portsmouth-ArsenalGOAL
Matthew Judge

Arsenal player ratings vs Portsmouth: Hat-trick hero Gabriel Martinelli fires Gunners into FA Cup fourth round as 'Set-Piece FC' flex their muscles to survive early scare

Arsenal earned a safe passage into the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2022-23 with a 4-1 win over Portsmouth on Sunday. Gabriel Martinelli scored an all-important hat-trick, while Andre Dozzell scored an own goal, as the Gunners maintained their push for a first piece of silverware since winning the same competition six years ago.

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of Wrexham and Macclesfield by causing another seismic shock in football’s oldest competition, Portsmouth broke the deadlock after just three minutes when Colby Bishop pounced on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s weak save to score the fifth FA Cup goal of his career. However, the hosts’ lead only lasted five minutes as Arsenal’s set-piece prowess came to the fore once again, although Christian Norgaard was denied what he thought was a first goal for the club as Portsmouth's Dozzell was adjudged to have bundled Eberechi Eze’s corner into his own net.

The record 14-time FA Cup winners eventually went in front from another corner - this time Noni Madueke’s in-swinger was headed home by Martinelli, who bounced back from the criticism he received in Thursday’s Premier League draw with Liverpool after shoving the stricken Conor Bradley.

Pushing to open up a two-goal buffer before half-time, Martinelli hit the post when it looked easier to score, before Madueke won the visitors a penalty after drawing a foul from former Arsenal youth player Zak Swanson. However, the winger was far too casual with his stuttered run-up, curling the ball past the post after initially sending Portsmouth goalkeeper Josef Bursik the wrong way.

Looking to call upon the spirit which has seen them lose just one of their last five games in England’s second tier, Portsmouth came close to making it 2-2 when Conor Chaplin found himself free at the back post, but his driven effort was well blocked by Arsenal defender Ben White. And that missed opportunity soon proved costly for John Mousinho’s side as some clever thinking from Myles Lewis-Skelly saw the left-back slip a quick free-kick into the path of Gabriel Jesus, whose stunning, low cross was converted at the far post by Martinelli after 53 minutes.

Aiming to stave off the threat of a late comeback from Portsmouth, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta soon brought on experienced duo Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard, while Kai Havertz also made a first appearance since suffering a serious injury at the start of the season. And the north Londoners soon made it a hat-trick of goals from corners as Madueke and Martinelli combined once again - the latter heading home for his third of the afternoon with just 18 minutes of normal time left to play.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Fratton Park...

  • Portsmouth v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Kepa Arrizabalaga (5/10):

    Returning to duty as Arsenal's goalkeeper for domestic cup competitions, the Spaniard will be disappointed with his role in Portsmouth's opener, palming the ball straight into the path of Bishop. However, he was able to put that mistake behind him, going on to make four saves as the hosts failed to find a second.

    Ben White (7/10):

    Making his first appearance in 2026, the defender thought he set up Martinelli with the scoreline 1-2, only for his team-mate to strike the post from close range. He then made a terrific block to deny Portsmouth's Chaplin in the early stages of the second half.

    Christian Norgaard (6/10):

    Operating as an emergency centre-back, the Dane failed to track Bishop on two occasions as Portsmouth took an early lead. However, he was able to recover by playing a significant role in helping Arsenal draw level just five minutes later - though he wasn't awarded the goal.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (5/10):

    While the Gunners' defensive lynchpin was generally composed throughout, he surprisingly won just 13 per cent (1/8) of his aerial duels.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (7/10):

    Replacing the injured Hincapie at left-back, the England international showed great instincts to play a quick free-kick into Jesus, who teed up Martinelli for Arsenal's third.

  • Eberechi Eze Arsenal 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Ethan Nwaneri (5/10):

    Handed his first start since early November, the midfielder - on his FA Cup debut - was unable to seize the opportunity to shine, failing to create a single chance in almost 70 minutes of play.

    Mikel Merino (8/10):

    Often deployed as a striker this season, the stand-in captain was handed a midfield shift on the south coast and he excelled, particularly with his passing from deep.

    Eberechi Eze (6/10):

    Returning to the FA Cup for the first time since scoring the winner in last season's final, the midfielder curled in the corner which brought about Arsenal's leveller, in an otherwise quiet display.

  • Portsmouth v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Noni Madueke (7/10):

    It was a mixed bag from the winger, who lost possession in the build up to Portsmouth's opener before making amends with the assist for Arsenal's second. He then won a first-half penalty for his side after a brilliant burst of pace, only to miss the target with the resulting spot-kick. The 23-year-old went on to record his second assist of the afternoon - once again setting up Martinelli with a brilliant in-swinging corner.

    Gabriel Jesus (7/10):

    Looking to build on his recent goal against Aston Villa in the league, the striker was much more lively after the interval, registering the assist for Martinelli's second with a superb cross.

    Gabriel Martinelli (9/10):

    After causing a stir in Thursday's clash with Liverpool, the forward rose highest at the near post to head Arsenal in front after 25 minutes. After passing up the chance to bag another in the first half, hitting the post with the goal gaping, he eventually scored his second when he met Jesus' teasing cross before the hour mark. The 24-year-old then completed his hat-trick with a late header from yet another corner.

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-PORTSMOUTH-ARSENALAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Kai Havertz (6/10):

    Making his long-awaited return from injury, the forward picked up some clever positions as Arsenal romped to victory in the second half.

    Jurrien Timber (6/10):

    Replacing White at right-back, the ex-Ajax man never put a foot wrong, completing 100% (24/24) of his attempted passes.

    Martin Odegaard (6/10):

    Alongside Timber and Havertz, the midfielder was calmness personified on the ball as Portsmouth were completely shut out of the final 20 minutes of action.

    Marli Salmon (N/A):

    With Arsenal home and hosed, the 16-year-old was introduced in the dying embers of the game.

    Martin Zubimendi (N/A):

    A late, late substitute for Arsenal.

    Mikel Arteta (7/10):

    Making 10 changes to the side that drew with Liverpool in midweek, the Arsenal boss will be absolutely delighted with the performances of impressive duo White and Martinelli. However, the Spaniard will be equally disappointed with Nwaneri and Eze, with the pair struggling to sparkle in midfield.

