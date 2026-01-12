Newcastle boss Eddie Howe takes aim at new rule that allows new £65m Man City signing Antoine Semenyo to face Magpies in Carabao Cup

Despite the obstacles, the mood at Newcastle remains defiant. The club are the current holders of the Carabao Cup, having ended a 70-year wait for major domestic silverware last season with a memorable 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the final. That triumph has only whetted the appetite for more glory, and Howe is desperate to ensure their defence of the trophy does not end at the semi-final stage.

Howe boasts a formidable record in the competition, having won 18 games since taking charge, with his only defeats coming in finals or against elite opposition. He views the cups not as secondary distractions, but as vital opportunities to maintain the club's upward trajectory.

He added: “The cups are very important to us because the Premier League is an incredible competition but it is incredibly tough to win and we’re not in that position currently. So, we have to look at what else we can win. The Carabao Cup, after last year, the feeling that gave to everybody at the club, ending that long wait for silverware, we all know how important last year was to us.

“Now we are looking for the same again and we have to try and take every opportunity. That is why it was so important to get through against Bournemouth.