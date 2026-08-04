Who has won the most FA Cup titles?

Arsenal have won the FA Cup 14 times, more than any other club. Their most recent victory came in 2020, but there is a club from Manchester hot on their heels...

How many teams are in the FA Cup?

A total of 745 clubs will be participating in the 2024-25 FA Cup, spanning from the Premier League down to Level 9 of the English football league system, with teams from the Level 10 acting as stand-ins in case a team from the aforementioned levels drops out from the competition. The inaugural FA Cup in 1871-82 had just 15 teams participating in it.

Who has made the most FA Cup appearances ever?

Former Liverpool defender Ian Callaghan, with 88 appearances, is FA Cup's record-appearance maker in history.

Who is the all-time top scorer of the FA Cup?

The all-time top scorer in the FA Cup is Ian Rush, with 41 goals in 62 games, primarily scored during his time as a centre forward for Liverpool.

Who is the youngest player ever in the FA Cup and how old was he?

Paris Hamilton-Downes became the youngest player to ever feature in the FA Cup, debuting at 13 years, 11 months, and one day.for Carshalton Athletic in 2019.

Which famous players have played in the FA Cup?

The FA Cup has featured many football legends, including Steven Gerrard, Ryan Giggs, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, and Frank Lampard. Modern-day superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Aguero have also made their mark on the competition.

Which famous managers have managed in the FA Cup?