Marc Guehi is wanted ASAP! Premier League giants determined to sign £35m-rated Crystal Palace star in January to see off summer free transfer competition

Reports indicate that City are willing to match the £35m valuation Palace have placed on their captain, a significant sum for a player with less than six months remaining on his deal. This willingness to pay a premium underscores Guardiola’s determination to bolster his backline immediately rather than engaging in a summer battle where the player’s head could be turned by the allure of other teams.

Any movement towards Guehi potentially joining Guardiola’s side this month could yet force interested clubs to offer better deals for a summer move instead. Guehi's pending contract expiry means he is free to discuss terms with foreign clubs immediately, a factor that has accelerated City's domestic approach.

Guehi’s preference had been to see out his contract in south London, evaluating the landscape of offers once he became a free agent. He had come agonisingly close to leaving Selhurst Park in August, with a deadline-day move to Liverpool nearly materialising before Palace manager Oliver Glasner intervened to block the transfer. That decision has weighed heavily on the club’s season, and with Palace now facing the prospect of losing him for nothing, a £35m windfall in January represents their last chance to recoup value for their asset.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!