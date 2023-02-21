New Barcelona signing Julian Araujo has made his first extended comments since his transfer to Camp Nou was confirmed.

"I have been dreaming of a day like this for a long time. I am extremely excited to start a new chapter of my career with such an incredible club, FC Barcelona," Araujo said. "With hard work and focus, anything is possible. It is an honor to be here and I can’t wait to get to work."

Read more about his transfer here.