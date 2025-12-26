European team of the season 2025-26 GFX 16:9Getty/GOAL
GOAL's European Team of the 2025-26 season so far: Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal make the cut - but there's no room for Harry Kane!

With the halfway stage of the season upon us, the time has come to shine a spotlight on the players who have made the biggest impact across Europe's major leagues. But first, let's run through the lay of the land.

In Germany, we have another one-horse race in the Bundesliga, with Vincent Kompany's free-flowing Bayern Munich already holding a commanding nine-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the summit. A predictable narrative is not unfolding in Ligue 1, however, as Paris Saint-Germain are finding their supremacy challenged by surprise package Lens, while Marseille and Lille have so far also shown the consistency needed to sustain a tilt for the French crown.

The biggest drama is being provided by Serie A, though, where the top five are separated by just four points, with Inter currently leading the way ahead of arch-rivals AC Milan, reigning Italian champions Napoli, a much-improved Roma and a resurgent Juventus.

Meanwhile, there are two teams in the title mix in La Liga, where Barcelona are currently holding off Real Madrid, while in the Premier League, Arsenal have emerged as the early frontrunners again and seem to have real staying power this time around, though Manchester City are right on their tails after returning to something approaching their best, and Aston Villa are also fighting at the top as they continue to improve year on year under Unai Emery.

Arsenal are also atop the Champions League league phase table, two points ahead of Bayern. Behind them, the race for a top-eight finish and automatic qualification for the round of 16 is still very open heading into the final two fixtures, with the likes of Liverpool, Dortmund, Chelsea and Barca all hovering just below the cut-off line.

But who have been the standout performers? GOAL has assembled our European Team of the 2025-26 Season so far, with our picks based on each player's individual statistics and their ability to set the standard of excellence for sides pushing for silverware...

  • Real Madrid C.F. v Olympique de Marseille - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    GK: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

    Thibaut Courtois has been busier than he would have liked this season, because Real Madrid have quickly lost their way under Xabi Alonso amid a nightmare influx of defensive injuries. But that has allowed the 33-year-old to remind the world of why he is still the best goalkeeper in the business.

    The Belgian has been especially impressive in the Champions League, making 28 saves in five appearances - the best record of any shot-stopper in the competition after the same number of games - with eight of those coming in one outstanding display against Liverpool at Anfield.

    Real Madrid are still in the hunt for trophies because of Courtois, and even his fiercest rivals bow to his greatness, with Athletic Club and Spain No.1 Unai Simon saying to Diario AS in November: "If Courtois can't reach a ball, none of us can. It's impossible to find anyone better than him."

  • Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    RB: Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)

    Jurrien Timber has been essential to Arsenal's progress at both ends of the pitch this season. The aggressive Dutch right-back drives the team forward with his progressive passing and ball carrying, and is a master in one-v-one situations, as evidenced by the fact that he ranks in the top 10 for tackles won in the Premier League this term.

    "He’s been phenomenal in every department," Mikel Arteta said after Timber produced a star turn in the Gunners' 3-0 Champions League win over Slavia Prague. "I think he’s taken his level and the team’s level to a different dimension."

    To earn that kind of praise from the manager speaks volumes. Arsenal are blessed with quality in all areas of the pitch, but no one is more important to the way they function as a collective than Timber.

  • Dayot UpamecanoGetty Images

    CB: Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

    Dayot Upamecano has faced plenty of criticism during his time at Bayern Munich, with the main gripe being that he hasn't done enough to unlock his huge potential. The France centre-half has silenced the doubters over the last few months, though, providing the rock-solid platform on which Bayern have built their latest assault on three trophy fronts.

    Forging a formidable new partnership with summer signing Jonathan Tah, Upamecano has been a monster in his duels and made massive improvements in terms of his decision-making, thriving in Kompany's high defensive line. Speculation over his future has been raging as he edges towards the final six months of his contract, and Bayern have to make sure he stays put if they are serious about becoming the dominant force in Germany and the Champions League again, because he's made himself indispensable.

  • Arsenal FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    CB: Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

    Arsenal have been branded 'Set Piece FC' because of how well they have exploited dead-ball situations to outpace their rivals in the first half of the campaign, and Gabriel Magalhaes has been the face of that new approach. The Brazilian is the target whenever Declan Rice or Bukayo Saka whip the ball into the penalty area, with few players able to compete against his natural physicality and determination.

    Gabriel will chip in with crucial goals, like his stoppage-time winner at Newcastle, and rise highest to cut out any aerial danger at the back. He also plays a key role in the team's build-up play with his line-breaking distribution. To illustrate that point, the 27-year-old's best performance of the season came in the Gunners' 4-0 thumping of Atletico Madrid, where he not only headed in the opener, but also completed 89 per cent of his passes and created one key chance. 

  • Nuno Mendes PSG 2025Getty Images

    LB: Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

    Nuno Mendes finished 10th in the 2025 Ballon d'Or vote, ahead of superstars like Harry Kane, Vinicius Jr and Robert Lewandowski, and he was also four places above his PSG team-mate Desire Doue, who was their hero in the Champions League final with two goals in the 5-0 thumping of Inter. There is no doubt that Mendes deserved that standing, though, because there was no better left-back in Europe last season, and that has also been the case between August and December.

    The 23-year-old's pace and athleticism, both in defence and attack, have been vital for PSG out wide, and he has the technical quality and balance to come inside and link the play, doing his best work in the half-spaces. Mendes has racked up eight goal involvements across all competitions already this term, with two of those coming in a 7-2 demolition of Bayer Leverkusen and another in PSG's statement 2-1 win at Barcelona, in which he completely shut down the usually unstoppable Lamine Yamal. Winning that battle alone tells you just how good Mendes is.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ALAVESAFP

    RW: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

    Yamal is, however, still the most electrifying player on the planet, despite struggling with a chronic groin problem over the last few months. Even when not at 100%, the 18-year-old has stepped forward to be the ultimate difference-maker for Barca, racking up a combined 20 goals and assists in 20 games, including a remarkable solo effort against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

    Familiar defensive issues are still preventing the Blaugrana from reaching the next level, but Yamal's brilliance often renders them moot. He's a constant source of magic, as his haul of over 80 shot-creating actions in La Liga shows - a figure only bettered by Kylian Mbappe - while he has set up the most goals in the division to date in 2025-26 (eight).

    Yamal has had to deal with injuries, off-field controversy and more unhelpful Lionel Messi comparisons than ever in the second half of 2025, but has somehow continued his ascent to the top of the game. He's a truly special talent with no ceiling.

  • Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    CM: Pedri (Barcelona)

    Only one man in the Barca squad has shone as brightly as Yamal this season, and that's the diminutive genius Pedri. He's top of the list for passes completed by midfielders in La Liga and for passes into the final third, while he ranks second for take-ons.

    Pedri is the heartbeat of Flick's side and sets an example with his composure and class in high-pressure situations. The Barca boss described him as an "absolutely amazing player" after his latest masterclass against Osasuna, which is absolutely accurate. Not since Andres Iniesta was at his peak have the Catalan giants been able to call upon such an elegant, intelligent midfielder, and Pedri's relentless work off the ball has also been vital in helping to offset the team's defensive limitations.

  • Vitinha PSG 2025Getty Images

    CM: Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

    For now, though, Pedri sits second on the list of Europe's great deep-lying playmakers behind Vitinha. PSG's Portuguese orchestrator has been the most consistent player in Luis Enrique's ranks once again, with Tottenham boss Thomas Frank predicting "he will be the next Ballon d'Or winner" after seeing the former Wolves flop run rings around his team in the Champions League.

    Vitinha earned a 9.9 rating on Sofascore after scoring a hat-trick in PSG's thrilling 5-3 win over Spurs, but goals are not usually his forte. He's the man who dictates the tempo for the reigning European champions, always looking to open up new passing lanes and carry the ball forward.

    It feels like the ball is glued to Vitinha's feet, and he so rarely gives up possession, with the 25-year-old sitting way out in front for passes completed in both the Champions League and Ligue 1. He's also an accomplished reader of the game who excels at breaking up play, setting the tone for Luis Enrique's counter-pressing system.

  • luis diaz(C)Getty images

    LW: Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich)

    Luis Diaz is staking a very strong claim to be the best signing of the 2025 summer transfer window. Bayern had a hard task on their hands to replace Leroy Sane when he upped sticks for Galatasaray, but Diaz has proven to be an upgrade on the former Manchester City winger, scoring 13 goals and laying on another seven in his first 22 appearances for the German giants, while also striking up a telepathic rapport with Kane.

    Only Kane and Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy boast a higher expected goals (xG) total than Diaz in the Bundesliga this season, which reflects his direct style of play and accuracy with shots and passes. In hindsight, Liverpool probably now wish they'd held onto the hard-working Colombian, who has also led Bayern's press and been their main outlet in the transitional phase.

    Kompany has expressed his belief that Diaz's "chaotic creativity" has given Bayern something new up front, perhaps best summed up by his two-goal display against PSG that was punctuated by a red card. Long may the chaos continue.

  • Haaland CityGetty

    ST: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

    By Haaland's lofty standards, 22 Premier League goals for Man City in 2024-25 was a disappointing return. But the Norwegian is now only three goals short of that mark with 21 games left to play this time around, and could go on to smash his single-season record of 36, with Pep Guardiola's side finally starting to purr again after an extremely rare off-year.

    The top-scorer prize in the Champions League is also within Haaland's reach, as he currently sits joint-second on six goals, and with favourable final league phase fixtures against Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray still to come. The former Dortmund man has no equal as a pure goal-scorer, but we knew that already.

    Even more impressive is the progress Haaland has made with his ball control and passing, which are now a closer fit to the tiki-taka brand Guardiola is known for, and the extra effort he's put in defensively, most notably in the 3-0 derby rout of Manchester United that saw him deliver, in Phil Foden's words, "a complete performance" with six clearances, two recoveries, one key pass, and his customary two goals.

  • Kylian Mbappe celebrationGetty

    ST: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

    Last but by no means least comes Real Madrid's new No.10 extraordinaire: Kylian Mbappe. Luka Modric handed that iconic jersey, which was also worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, to Mbappe after he departed in the summer, and the former PSG superstar has since proven to be more than worthy, firing 29 goals in 24 matches to storm to the top of both the La Liga and Champions League scoring charts.

    Mbappe notched 44 in all competitions in his debut year at the Bernabeu as he carried a disjointed team, and has somehow become even more prolific despite Madrid regressing even further. That is why he gets the nod in this slot over Kane, who has been equally prolific, but in a Bayern outfit that is functioning at optimum capacity. Without Mbappe, Los Blancos wouldn't still be in contention for the biggest trophies. 

    It's not just about Mbappe's goals either; the 26-year-old has the highest expected assist (xA) total in Spain and the most chances created. He is doing everything within his power to drag Madrid up, much like Ronaldo did at his peak, and deserves a lot more from those around him. 

