فايكينج نظرة عامة

Xabi Alonso has expressed his relief that Danny Welbeck will be lining up for Chelsea rather than Brighton this weekend. The veteran striker has a prolific record, and his manager has praised the immediate impact he is having at Stamford Bridge.
For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.
Fabian Hurzeler praised Brighton's professional approach after a commanding 4-0 second-leg victory over Tromso at the Amex Stadium sealed their place in the UEFA Conference League group phase. Charalampos Kostoulas, Maxim De Cuyper, Mats Wieffer, and Olivier Boscagli all struck as the Seagulls emphatically banished memories of a goalless first leg.