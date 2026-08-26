هل عمرك 24 أو أكبر؟

ساعدنا في التحقق من عمرك من خلال تقديم إجابة صادقة. يحتوي هذا الموقع على إعلانات للمقامرة لـ 24+.

محتوى مخصص للبالغين فقط

عمرك لا يسمح لك بمشاهدة محتوى المراهنات. سيتم إعادة توجيهك إلى الصفحة الرئيسية.

alt
فايكينج

فايكينج نظرة عامة

Bradley Barcola Liverpool GFX

Barcola can become a global star by leaving PSG for Liverpool

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionLiverpool
المزيد
August 2026
التصفيات المؤهلة لدوري أبطال أوروبا
فايكينج badge
فايكينج
VIK
3
دينامو زغرب badge
دينامو زغرب
دينامو زغرب
1
انتهت
المجموع 5 - 3
الدوري النرويجي الممتاز
فايكينج badge
فايكينج
VIK
آليسوند badge
آليسوند
AAL
September 2026
كأس النرويج
برود badge
برود
BRO
فايكينج badge
فايكينج
VIK
المزيد

الترتيب

الدوري النرويجي الممتاز crestالدوري النرويجي الممتاز

الترتيبفريقلعبفازتعادلخسرلهعليه+/-نقاطالأداء
1بودو / جليمت crestبودو / جليمت17132243123141
ف
ف
ف
ف
ف
2فايكينج crestفايكينج17131340172340
خ
ف
ف
ت
ف
3ترومسو crestترومسو17104334201434
خ
ف
ف
ف
ت
4مولدي crestمولدي178363226627
ف
خ
ت
ف
خ
5ليلستروم crestليلستروم178272321226
ت
خ
خ
خ
ف
المزيد

Betting spotlight

Chelsea vs Brighton predictions: Huge test expected at the Bridge
شاهد المزيد من مقالات الرهان
Goal.com
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 2023 Goal المعلومات الواردة في Goal يجب أن لا تنشر, تبث, تعاد كتابتها أو توزيعها من دون اذن مسبق من Goal