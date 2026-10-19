Cozes نظرة عامة

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FIFA World Cup 2026 International Broadcast Center Grand Opening

FIFA says there were no eligibility issues for DR Congo at World Cup qualifiers or finals

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing a fresh wave of scrutiny following allegations that world football’s governing body permitted an ineligible player to feature for DR Congo during their successful World Cup qualification campaign. The revelation has sparked outrage from rival nations who were eliminated by the Leopards, leading to potential legal challenges that could overshadow the tournament's legacy.

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Victor Osimhen Manchester United crest 2026

Why has no EPL team taken Osimhen punt? Ex-Utd star explains

Victor Osimhen has been linked with several Premier League teams down the years, but no transfer has ever been completed. Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole - with the Red Devils being credited with interest on a regular basis - has explained to GOAL why a deal that appears to make plenty of sense for teams in England has never been wrapped up.

ExclusiveV. Osimhen
Taiwo Awoniyi Victor Osimhen Coventry Nigeria

Osimhen challenge! Awoniyi looks‘hungry’ in Nigeria recall bid

Taiwo Awoniyi became something of a Premier League relegation specialist at Nottingham Forest and, following his transfer to Coventry City, Clinton Morrison has told GOAL why the powerful striker looks “hungry” in his bid to secure top-flight survival and rejoin Victor Osimhen in the Nigeria national team fold. A £9 million ($12m) move has taken him from the East to West Midlands.

ExclusiveT. Awoniyi
المزيد
October 2026
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