Stade Orchies نظرة عامة

Maguire questions Man Utd bravery after Leeds draw

Harry Maguire has delivered a stinging assessment of the Manchester United dressing room, claiming his team-mates lacked the "bravery" required to secure victory against Leeds United. The Red Devils were forced to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw at Elland Road, leaving them languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table. The centre-back also lifted the lid on the internal reaction to Lisandro Martinez's recent criticism of the club's hierarchy.