Stade Orchies نظرة عامة

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Michael Carrick Manchester United 2026-27

Carragher warns Man Utd are trapped in 'vicious circle'

Manchester United find themselves caught in a self-destructive loop that is preventing the club from returning to the summit of English football. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the Red Devils have become prisoners of their own financial decisions, struggling to offload failing stars who sit on astronomical wages.

Manchester UnitedM. Carrick
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27

Maguire questions Man Utd bravery after Leeds draw

Harry Maguire has delivered a stinging assessment of the Manchester United dressing room, claiming his team-mates lacked the "bravery" required to secure victory against Leeds United. The Red Devils were forced to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw at Elland Road, leaving them languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table. The centre-back also lifted the lid on the internal reaction to Lisandro Martinez's recent criticism of the club's hierarchy.

H. MaguireManchester United
Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27

Farke frustrated as Leeds draw with Man Utd

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke admitted to feeling a sense of disappointment after his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United at Elland Road. Despite entering the contest as the perceived favourites, the Whites were unable to find a decisive second goal against Michael Carrick's struggling side.

D. FarkeManchester United
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October 2026
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