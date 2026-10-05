CD Tarancon Thông tin chung

Flores opens up on remarkable 24-hour marathon for club and country

Leonel Flores has reflected on an astonishing 24-hour spell that saw him score twice for Boca Juniors before turning out for Argentina the following evening. The 19-year-old winger brushed off concerns over physical fatigue following his second-half appearance against Burkina Faso, insisting he would gladly take to the pitch for another match if asked.