CD Tarancon Thông tin chung

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CD Tarancon

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Flores opens up on remarkable 24-hour marathon for club and country

Leonel Flores has reflected on an astonishing 24-hour spell that saw him score twice for Boca Juniors before turning out for Argentina the following evening. The 19-year-old winger brushed off concerns over physical fatigue following his second-half appearance against Burkina Faso, insisting he would gladly take to the pitch for another match if asked.

L. FloresArgentina
Argentina v Burkina Faso - International Friendly

Flores stars for Boca and Argentina on consecutive days

Leonel Flores has etched his name into local football folklore by turning out for Boca Juniors and the Argentina national team across consecutive days. The 19-year-old winger followed up a decisive league brace at La Bombonera by featuring for Lionel Scaloni's side the very next day, capping off a remarkable week of personal progress.

L. FloresArgentina
Argentina v Bolivia - International Friendly

Flores returns to Boca after sparkling Argentina debut

Boca Juniors starlet Leonel Flores has rejoined domestic training following an eye-catching senior international debut for Argentina against Bolivia. The 19-year-old forward was released early by national team manager Lionel Scaloni to link back up with Rodolfo Arruabarrena's squad ahead of their decisive Clausura Tournament meeting against Union.

L. FloresL. Scaloni
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October 2026
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5سكانديسى crestسكانديسى6321105511
W
D
W
W
L
6فلامينيا crestفلامينيا632199011
D
W
L
D
W
7سيينا crestسيينا6312138510
W
L
W
L
W
8سيرافيزا crestسيرافيزا6312145910
L
W
W
D
W
9تيرانوفا ترايانا crestتيرانوفا ترايانا622210828
D
L
W
D
W
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