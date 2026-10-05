CD Tarancon Thông tin chung

Leonel Flores has reflected on an astonishing 24-hour spell that saw him score twice for Boca Juniors before turning out for Argentina the following evening. The 19-year-old winger brushed off concerns over physical fatigue following his second-half appearance against Burkina Faso, insisting he would gladly take to the pitch for another match if asked.
Leonel Flores has etched his name into local football folklore by turning out for Boca Juniors and the Argentina national team across consecutive days. The 19-year-old winger followed up a decisive league brace at La Bombonera by featuring for Lionel Scaloni's side the very next day, capping off a remarkable week of personal progress.
Boca Juniors starlet Leonel Flores has rejoined domestic training following an eye-catching senior international debut for Argentina against Bolivia. The 19-year-old forward was released early by national team manager Lionel Scaloni to link back up with Rodolfo Arruabarrena's squad ahead of their decisive Clausura Tournament meeting against Union.