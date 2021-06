Roma, Marsilya'nın Cengiz Ünder için yaptığı transfer teklifini kabul etti

Olympique Marseille are at final negotiations stages with AS Roma to sign Pau López [loan + buy option €15m] and Cengiz Ünder [loan + buy option €12m], confirmed. ⏳🔵 #OM



Personal terms already agreed. OM are still working also for Mattéo Guendouzi and Pol Lirola.