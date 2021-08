Abraham > Roma deal details. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



- Tammy will be in Rome today 1pm.

- Buy back clause for Chelsea: €80m valid from June 2023.

- AS Roma will sign him on permanent deal [NO loan].

- Price will be €40m plus add ons paid in installments.

- Salary €4/5m net per season until 2026. pic.twitter.com/33tG59QvTJ