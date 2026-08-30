CSKA 소피아 개요

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Leeds United v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

Carrick told to urgently replace struggling Man Utd star

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has been urged to immediately replace Luke Shaw following the defender's disastrous performance during Sunday's 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town. Despite the team bouncing back with a resounding win, the left-back's alarming defensive vulnerabilities have led to severe criticism, labelling him as a core part of their ongoing issues.

M. CarrickL. Shaw
Rio Ferdinand 2025

Lisandro Martinez receives ultimate praise from Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand has heaped massive praise on Lisandro Martinez following Manchester United's thrilling comeback victory against Ipswich on Sunday. The former defender believes the Argentine is currently unmatched across world football when it comes to his exceptional passing abilities and composure on the ball, despite a late error during the entertaining encounter at Old Trafford.

R. FerdinandL. Martinez
Harry Maguire Michael Carrick Manchester United

Man Utd urged to fix defence before transfer deadline

Former defender Gary Neville has warned Manchester United that their current backline will severely undermine head coach Michael Carrick if new signings are not secured. Despite massive recent investments in midfield and attack, the club remain vulnerable defensively and urgently need to sign a centre-back and a left-back before the transfer window shuts.

M. CarrickG. Neville
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