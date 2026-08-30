CSKA 소피아 개요

Manchester United finally kickstarted their Premier League season with a dominant 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town, providing Michael Carrick with his first win as permanent head coach. However, the jubilant atmosphere at Old Trafford was not shared by everyone, as one key star admitted to being ‘angry’ with his individual contribution.
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has been urged to immediately replace Luke Shaw following the defender's disastrous performance during Sunday's 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town. Despite the team bouncing back with a resounding win, the left-back's alarming defensive vulnerabilities have led to severe criticism, labelling him as a core part of their ongoing issues.
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick hailed his team's stubbornness and togetherness after they recovered from an early setback to secure a resounding 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford. Driven by a brilliant Bruno Fernandes hat-trick, the squad showcased the exact winning mentality their head coach demanded following last week's defeat.
Rio Ferdinand has heaped massive praise on Lisandro Martinez following Manchester United's thrilling comeback victory against Ipswich on Sunday. The former defender believes the Argentine is currently unmatched across world football when it comes to his exceptional passing abilities and composure on the ball, despite a late error during the entertaining encounter at Old Trafford.
Harry Maguire was involved in a highly controversial incident during Manchester United's dominant Premier League victory on Sunday. The defender handled the ball before an eventual own goal, sparking widespread debate among fans and pundits. However, VAR reviewed the specific build-up and allowed the strike to stand due to a unique loophole in the current handball regulations.
Former defender Gary Neville has warned Manchester United that their current backline will severely undermine head coach Michael Carrick if new signings are not secured. Despite massive recent investments in midfield and attack, the club remain vulnerable defensively and urgently need to sign a centre-back and a left-back before the transfer window shuts.