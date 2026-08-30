레프스키 소피아 개요

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has confessed that both Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto could depart Stamford Bridge before Tuesday's transfer deadline. Fernandez was notably absent from the Blues' recent victory over Brighton as Manchester City prepare a mammoth British record bid for the Argentine midfielder.
Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has found himself at the centre of a post-match storm following his provocative celebrations against former club Brighton & Hove Albion. The Brazilian played a starring role in the Blues' narrow 4-3 victory at Stamford Bridge but drew heavy criticism for his conduct in front of the travelling supporters.
Chelsea have reportedly reached a definitive agreement with Monaco to sign midfielder Lamine Camara in the final days of the transfer window. The arrival of the Senegalese international is expected to facilitate the high-profile departure of Enzo Fernandez, who is currently finalising a blockbuster move to Manchester City after falling out of favour with the Chelsea manager.
Referee Michael Oliver and his officiating team were forced to abandon their radio communication headsets during the second half of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Brighton on Sunday. A technical issue with the noise cancellation system meant the officials had to resort to old-school methods for the final 45 minutes of the thrilling encounter at Stamford Bridge.
Premier League legend Alan Shearer has identified Arsenal as the clear favorites to secure the top-flight crown this season following their impressive summer recruitment. Despite the Gunners' status as the "team to beat," the former Newcastle striker believes a resurgent Chelsea under Xabi Alonso will emerge as their most significant threat.
Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has offered an explanation regarding the concerning injury suffered by Moises Caicedo during their chaotic 4-3 victory over Brighton on Sunday. The Ecuador international lasted just 13 minutes on the pitch before limping down the Stamford Bridge tunnel, leaving supporters sweating over his fitness as the Blues continue their winning start to the season.