레프스키 소피아 개요

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Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27

Pedro branded 'ungrateful' after Chelsea win vs Brighton

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has found himself at the centre of a post-match storm following his provocative celebrations against former club Brighton & Hove Albion. The Brazilian played a starring role in the Blues' narrow 4-3 victory at Stamford Bridge but drew heavy criticism for his conduct in front of the travelling supporters.

J. PedroA. Knockaert
FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-MARSEILLE

Chelsea agree Lamine Camara deal as Enzo Fernandez nears exit

Chelsea have reportedly reached a definitive agreement with Monaco to sign midfielder Lamine Camara in the final days of the transfer window. The arrival of the Senegalese international is expected to facilitate the high-profile departure of Enzo Fernandez, who is currently finalising a blockbuster move to Manchester City after falling out of favour with the Chelsea manager.

TransfersL. Camara
Arsenal FC v Coventry City - Premier League 2026/27

Shearer backs Arsenal for title as Chelsea challenge

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has identified Arsenal as the clear favorites to secure the top-flight crown this season following their impressive summer recruitment. Despite the Gunners' status as the "team to beat," the former Newcastle striker believes a resurgent Chelsea under Xabi Alonso will emerge as their most significant threat.

ArsenalPremier League
Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27

Alonso explains Moises Caicedo injury against Brighton

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has offered an explanation regarding the concerning injury suffered by Moises Caicedo during their chaotic 4-3 victory over Brighton on Sunday. The Ecuador international lasted just 13 minutes on the pitch before limping down the Stamford Bridge tunnel, leaving supporters sweating over his fitness as the Blues continue their winning start to the season.

X. AlonsoM. Caicedo
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August 2026
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Chelsea vs Brighton Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Huge test expected at the Bridge
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