【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】アストン・ヴィラはスコアレスドローに終わった。
アストン・ヴィラのGK鈴木彩艶が無失点で高評価を獲得した。
アストン・ヴィラは21日、プレミアリーグ第11節でサンダーランドと対戦。先発出場した鈴木彩艶はリーグ戦で今季3度目の無失点で、チームはスコアレスドローに終わった。
無失点に終わり、『バーミンガム・ライブ』では彩艶について「7」と高評価をつけ、「鈴木は前半、枠内シュートを1本も許さず、後半もル・フェが遠距離からシュートを放った1本のみだった。無失点」と記した。
なお、アストン・ヴィラは3試合連続ドロー。直近7試合で負けなしとなっている。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing