【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】アストン・ヴィラはドローに終わった。
アストン・ヴィラのGK鈴木彩艶は現地メディアで平均以下の評価となった。
アストン・ヴィラは8日、プレミアリーグ第12節でイプスウィッチ・タウンと対戦。アストン・ヴィラは2度リードを奪ったものの、追いつかれて2-2のドローに終わっている。
『バーミンガム・ライブ』では2失点を喫した鈴木彩艶に「5」という採点を与え、以下のように寸評した。
「鈴木は今夜もリーグ戦での連続無失点を維持したかったが、アリソンの先制点直後に失点してしまった。28分、バックラインからボールを繋ごうとした際にゴメスへのパスが少し短かったが、ヴィラは危機を凌いだ。デイヴィスにニアポストでゴールを許した後、鈴木は61分にも再びボールを失ったが、なんとか奪い返した」
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing