【動画】聖地ロンドンに香川真司、中村俊輔の激レアユニ!? 超有名ユニフォームショップに潜入

News writer

📝Bio: Editor and writer covering multiple leagues including the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A. Joined GOAL in 2017.

My heart belongs to Arsenal (since 2004). Interested in tactical analysis, player and club narratives, and the political aspects of football.Responsibilities include writing, editing, and proofreading articles; writing, editing, and proofreading columns; and collaborating on projects with external reporters.

Areas of Expertise:

Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.