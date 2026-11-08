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Kyoya Saito

4戦ぶり先発の久保建英、現地評価は…「かつて見せた魔法は影を潜めたが」

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【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】レアル・ソシエダの久保建英が先発出場した。

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レアル・ソシエダのMF久保建英は先発出場も厳しめの評価となった。

8日のラ・リーガ第12節、レアル・ソシエダは本拠地アノエタでのラージョ・バジェカーノ戦を1-0で制した。日本代表MF久保建英は公式戦4試合ぶりの先発出場を果たし、62分にピッチから下がっている。

『noticias de Gipuzkoa』では久保に「6」と評価をつけ、「かつて見せた魔法のようなプレーや自信は影を潜めたものの、それでも決意を固めていた。再び挑戦したことは素晴らしいニュースだ。アシストを決め（※記録上はつかず）、自身もゴールに迫った」と記された。

『マルカ』、『アス』の両大手紙では、3点満点でいずれも「1」という評価になり、厳しいものとなった。

執筆：Kyoya Saito

News writer

News writer

📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.

Areas of Expertise: Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing
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