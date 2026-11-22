【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】レアル・ソシエダの久保建英が途中出場となった。
レアル・ソシエダのMF久保建英の評価は厳しいものとなった。
22日のラ・リーガ第13節、レアル・ソシエダは敵地エル・サルディネロでのラシン・サンタンデール戦を2-3で落とした。久保は68分から途中出場したが、なかなかチャンスを生み出すことはできなかった。
『noticias de Gipuzkoa』では久保について採点なしで、「いいチャンスはあったが、得点もアシストもできなかった」と記された。
また、『エル・デスマルケ』では「4.5」となり、「サイドからの突破……が、ごくわずかだった」と指摘された。大手紙『マルカ』でも星ひとつとなっている。
なお、今季の久保はリーグ戦で5試合の先発出場にとどまっており、9試合で1ゴール・1アシストとなっている。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing