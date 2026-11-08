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Kyoya Saito

新川志音や石渡ネルソンがゴール！日本人選手躍動のシント＝トロイデンが6試合ぶり白星

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【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】シント＝トロイデンが白星を飾った。

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シント＝トロイデンが日本人選手たちの活躍で快勝を飾っている。

シント＝トロイデンはジュピラー・プロ・リーグ第11節でズルテ・ワレヘムと対戦。新監督の元で初陣を迎え、谷口彰悟、小久保玲央ブライアン、石渡ネルソンらがスタメンに入った。

試合は幸先よく先制。7分、クロスを受けた新川志音が右足で流し込み、先制点を挙げた。新川はリーグ戦初ゴールとなった。

さらに12分には石渡がヘディングで叩き込み追加点。1点を返され前半を終えるも、後半にPKで3点目を記録。65分には松澤海斗がピッチに入ると、直後にはループシュートで松澤が4点目を挙げる。

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シント＝トロイデンが4-1と勝利し、6試合ぶりの白星を手にした。

執筆：Kyoya Saito

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News writer

📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.

Areas of Expertise: Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing
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