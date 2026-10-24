齋藤俊輔が2ゴールの活躍！ウェステルローは打ち合いの末ドロー

【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】ウェステルローの齋藤俊輔がゴールを挙げた。
ウェステルローの齋藤俊輔が2ゴールを挙げる活躍を見せている。
ウェステルローは24日、ジュピラー・プロ・リーグ第9節でベフェレンと対戦。齋藤と坂本一彩が揃って先発した。試合は開始10分、坂本とのワンツーから齋藤がコーナーに叩き込み、先制点を挙げた。
その後、追いつかれるも勝ち越し、ウェステルローが2-1とリードして後半へ折り返す。PKで3-1とリードを広げたウェステルローだが、後半に連続で失点して3-3とされる。
試合終了間際にPKを獲得したウェステルローは、齋藤が確実に沈めて4-3と再度リード。しかし、102分に再度失点し、4-4のドローで終えている。
齋藤はフル出場となり、今季リーグ戦9試合で5ゴールを挙げている。
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