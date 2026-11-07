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Kyoya Saito

塩貝健人がリーグ戦初ゴール！左足で冷静な一撃流し込む…ヴォルフスブルクは敗戦

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【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】塩貝がゴールを記録した。

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ヴォルフスブルクのFW塩貝健人が今季のリーグ戦で初ゴールを挙げた。

ブンデスリーガ2部第11節でヴォルフスブルクとヘルタ・ベルリンが対戦。塩貝はベンチスタートとなった。24分にヴォルフスブルクDFが一発退場となり、前半の終盤に2点を先行され、ヴォルフスブルクはビハインドでハーフタイムへ。

すると、後半から塩貝を投入。47分に結果を残す。エリア内から左足を振り抜き、ゴール右隅に流し込んだ。ヴォルフスブルクが1点差に迫る。

ヴォルフスブルクは最後まで攻め立てたものの及ばず。1-2で終了し、ヴォルフスブルクにとっては9月以来の黒星となった。

執筆：Kyoya Saito

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News writer

📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.

Areas of Expertise: Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing
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