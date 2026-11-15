46歳ロナウジーニョがイタリアで現役復帰！先発出場でアシスト記録

【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】セリエCでロナウジーニョが現役復帰した。
46歳のロナウジーニョがセリエCのラヴェンナで現役復帰した。
ロナウジーニョは、フルミネンセで輝かしいキャリアに終止符を打ったと思われてから11年後の6月、セリエCのラヴェンナと契約したことを発表した。
そして11月15日、ラヴェンナはフォルリと対戦。先発出場したロナウジーニョはダイレクトでのパスでジュリオ・ドナティの先制点をアシストした。また、コーナーキックでも見せ場を作り、チャンスを演出した。
1-0とリードしたハーフタイムにロナウジーニョは交代。試合は1点を追加したラヴェンナが2-0と勝利している。
ロナウジーニョは『スカイ・イタリア』で「あっという間だった。サッカーはいつもそういうものなんだ。ここでプレーできて、ロッカールームでの盛り上がりもあって、本当に素晴らしかった。サッカーは私の人生で常に最も素晴らしいものだった」と話した。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing