プレミア初ゴールの坂元達裕が公式POTMに！現地メディアも称賛「これほど人気のある得点者はいない」

【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】コヴェントリー・シティの坂元達裕が初ゴールを挙げた。
コヴェントリー・シティのMF坂元達裕が高評価を受けている。
コヴェントリーは10月31日、プレミアリーグ第9節でサンダーランドと対戦。先発した坂元は17分に見事なコントロールシュートで先制点を記録。プレミアリーグ初ゴールを挙げ、3-1の勝利に貢献した。
コヴェントリーではクラブの公式のプレーヤー・オブ・ザ・マッチに坂元を選出。『コヴェントリー・ライブ』では坂元に「8」と高評価をつけ、以下のように称賛した。
「今シーズン、これほど人気のある得点者はいないだろう。30歳の彼は、的確なフィニッシュを見せ、試合を通して活きの良いプレーを見せた」
News writer
📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing