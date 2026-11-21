【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】コヴェントリー・シティの坂元達裕がスーパーゴールを挙げている。
スーパーゴールを挙げたコヴェントリー・シティの坂元達裕がマン・オブ・ザ・マッチに選出されている。
コヴェントリーは21日、プレミアリーグ第11節でクリスタル・パレスと対戦。先発出場した坂元は30分に左足でのボレーシュートでゴールを記録。チームの3-2での勝利に大きく貢献した。
コヴェントリーのクラブ公式での「プレーヤー・オブ・ザ・マッチ」には坂元が選出。チーム最高の選手に選ばれている。
また、『コヴェントリー・テレグラフ』では坂元に「7.5」と高評価をつけ、「彼の並外れたスタミナが、またしても見事なゴールという形で報われた。ボールを持っている時は機敏に動き、持っていない時も献身的にプレーした。まさに戦士だ」と称賛した。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing