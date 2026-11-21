【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】パリ・サンジェルマンのデジレ・ドゥエが負傷した。
パリ・サンジェルマンのフランス代表デジレ・ドゥエが深刻なケガを負った。
パリ・サンジェルマンは21日、リーグ・アン第11節でニースと対戦。先発出場したドゥエはチームの2点目を記録するも、前半終了間際に負傷。涙を流しながら担架での交代を余儀なくされた。
チームは3-2と勝利したものの、初期検査によるとドゥエは数カ月出場できないことが明らかに。右膝の前十字靭帯損傷となり、断裂の可能性もあるようだ。
ルイス・エンリケ監督は「ケガの正確な状態を知るには、最終的な検査結果を待つ必要があるが、深刻な怪我であることは間違いない」と話している。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing