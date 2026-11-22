【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース＆移籍情報】パリ・サンジェルマンのドゥエが手術へ。
パリ・サンジェルマンのフランス代表デジレ・ドゥエが前十字靭帯を断裂したことが発表された。
パリ・サンジェルマンは21日、リーグ・アン第11節でニースと対戦。先発出場したドゥエはチームの2点目を記録するも、前半終了間際に負傷。涙を流しながら担架での交代を余儀なくされた。
チームは3-2と勝利したものの、翌日に右膝の前十字靭帯を断裂したことがクラブに寄って明らかに。今月下旬に手術を受ける予定だとした。これは、2025-26シーズンにふくらはぎとハムストリングの負傷で13試合を欠場したドゥエにとって、大きな痛手となる。
なお、欧州王者である同チームは今シーズン、負傷者に悩まされており、10月のバルセロナ戦で前十字靭帯を損傷したフヴィチャ・クヴァラツヘリアをすでに欠いている。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
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