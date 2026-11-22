【Jリーグニュース】ガンバ大阪のアダムスが長期離脱へ。
ガンバ大阪のオーストラリア代表MFイーライ・アダムスが大けがを負ったことが発表された。
24歳のアダムスは今季からガンバ大阪へ加入。ここまで公式戦14試合に出場し、2ゴール・2アシストを記録していた。
11月にはオーストラリア代表に招集され初キャップを記録していたが、直後に負傷。クラブの発表によると、左膝前十字靭帯断裂、外側半月板損傷、内側側副靭帯損傷の重傷を負ったようだ。
なお、近日中に治療、リハビリのため、オーストラリアへ一時帰国を予定している。18位に沈むG大阪にとっては痛手となる。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing