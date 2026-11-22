【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】ラス・パルマスの宮代大聖がゴールを記録した。
ラス・パルマスの宮代大聖が3試合ぶりにゴールを挙げた。
ラス・パルマスは22日、ラ・リーガ2部第15節でスポルティング・ヒホンと対戦。先制したのは34分。セットプレーからエンツォ・ロイオディセが待ち構えており、繊細なタッチでネットに流し込んだ。
なかなか追加点を奪えない時間が続いたが、81分に追加点。ジェフテがイバン・ハイメに完璧なパスを送り、ハイメはピッチの半分以上を駆け上がり、宮代に絶妙なパスを送った。宮代が倒れ込みながら決め、今季4ゴール目を挙げた。
試合は2-0で終了。ラス・パルマスがここ5試合で4勝目を獲得している。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing