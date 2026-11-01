マン・U、9試合未勝利でワースト記録を42年ぶりに更新…それでもキャリック続投へ

【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】マンチェスター・ユナイテッドがチェルシーに敗れている。
マンチェスター・ユナイテッドのマイケル・キャリック監督は逆風にもかかわらず指揮を執り続ける見込みだ。『スカイスポーツ』が伝えた。
マンチェスター・ユナイテッドは10月31日、チェルシーに0-2と破れ、9試合未勝利に。クラブ史上42年ぶりの未勝利記録を更新した。それでも、報道によると3日のチャンピオンズリーグのローマ戦でも指揮を執ると見込まれている。
キャリック監督は試合後、その試合の指揮を執る予定かと問われ「ええ」と答え、「今はただ、選手たちをミッドウィークの試合に向けて準備させることに集中したい」と続けた。
またブーイングについて尋ねられたキャリックは、『TNTスポーツ』に対し、「感情がこもっているのは当然だ。私たちは素晴らしいサッカークラブだが、試合に勝ちたいと思っている。サポーターは私たちの試合を見るために多大な努力をし、多額のお金を払ってくれているからね」と話した。
News writer
📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing