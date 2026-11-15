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Kyoya Saito

ポチェッティーノ監督就任のマン・U。獲得目指すのはフラムDFか

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【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース＆移籍情報】マンチェスター・ユナイテッドがバッシーを狙っているようだ。

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マンチェスター・ユナイテッドがフラムのDFカルヴィン・バッシーに興味を示しているようだ。

今シーズン、全大会を通じてマンチェスター・ユナイテッドの30失点を上回る失点を喫したチームは、ヨーロッパの主要5リーグの中でわずか1チームしかない。先日には、マウリシオ・ポチェッティーノ監督の就任を発表した。

守備面での強化を目指し、バッシーが候補に挙がっている模様。ルーク・ショーの負傷もあり、左サイドバックとしての起用が検討されているようだ。

なお、バッシーの契約は来年の夏に満了するが、さらに12か月間延長するオプションが付いている。

執筆：Kyoya Saito

News writer

News writer

📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.

Areas of Expertise: Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing
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