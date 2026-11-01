中村敬斗が初先発でリーグ戦初アシスト！リヨンの2試合ぶり勝利に貢献

【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】中村敬斗がリヨンの勝利に貢献した。
リヨンの中村敬斗がリーグ戦では今季初の先発出場でアシストを記録した。
リヨンは1日、リーグ・アン第9節でアンジェと対戦。前節は出場停止となった中村は3トップの一角で先発出場した。
左サイドの中村は前半からドリブル突破で違いを作りチャンスを演出。クロスにもヘディングで合わせるなどチャンスに顔を出す。38分には中村が中央付近でボールを受け左サイドに展開。クロスからヌアマが押し込み、リヨンが先制点を挙げた。
さらに、終盤の86分には中村のCKからコランタン・トリッソが頭で合わせ、リヨンが追加点を記録。中村のリーグ戦初アシストでリヨンが2-0と勝利している。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
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