松木玖生が2試合連続弾！今季4ゴール目でサウサンプトンの勝利に貢献

【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】サウサンプトンの松木がゴールを記録した。
サウサンプトンのMF松木玖生が2試合連続ゴールを記録した。
サウサンプトンは10月31日、チャンピオンシップ第13節でQPRと対戦。松木は右サイドハーフで先発した。試合は11分に動く。
シュートのこぼれ球をエリア内で拾った松木が華麗なタッチで反転。右足でシュートをねじ込み、今季4点目は貴重な先制点となった。
1-0で前半を折り返すと、55分にサウサンプトンが追加点。66分にもケベン・シュロッターベックが3点目を記録している。68分には1点を失うも、終盤にサウサンプトンが4点目を奪取。4-1と連勝を達成した。
松木は86分までプレーし勝利に貢献。2試合連続ゴールで好調ぶりをアピールしている。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing