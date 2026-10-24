松木玖生が今季3ゴール目！左足で先制点記録、サウサンプトンは白星

【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】松木玖生が今季3ゴール目を挙げた。
サウサンプトンの松木玖生がゴールを記録している。
サウサンプトンは24日、チャンピオンシップ第12節でウェストハムと対戦。松木は右サイドハーフで先発出場した。
試合は開始2分にサウサンプトンが先制する。味方のシュートがGKに弾かれたところを松木が左足で押し込み、2試合ぶりの得点で先制点を挙げた。松木にとっては今季3点目となっている。
11分にもジェームス・ブリーが追加点を挙げ2-0に。24分に1点を失うも、34分にサウサンプトンFWルイス・ドビンが追加点を記録した。
松木は73分に交代で下がり、終盤に1点を失ったサウサンプトンだが、3-2で逃げ切り。サウサンプトンは4試合負けなしとなっている。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing