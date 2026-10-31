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Kyoya Saito

佐野航大が移籍後2ゴール目！PSVは7発大勝

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【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】PSVの佐野航大がゴールを記録した。

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PSVのMF佐野航大が移籍後2ゴール目を挙げている。

PSVは10月31日、エールディヴィジ第11節でヴィレムIIと対戦。佐野は先発出場した。前半からPSVが圧倒。マウロ・ジュニオールが先制点を挙げ、前半終了間際にフース・ティルが追加点を記録し2-0で前半を折り返す。

さらに後半開始早々、スベン・マイナンスらがゴールを奪い、4-0に。73分にも5点目が決まり、77分に佐野がゴールを記録する。エリア内でのワンツーから冷静に右足で流し込み、チームの6点目を挙げた。

終盤にも7点目が入り、PSVが7-0と圧勝。佐野はフル出場で勝利に貢献した。

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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.

Areas of Expertise: Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing