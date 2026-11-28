【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】ヨズア・キミッヒが一発退場となった。
バイエルンの主将MFヨズア・キミッヒが一発退場となり、自己批判に徹した。
バイエルンは28日、ブンデスリーガ第11節でハンブルガーSVと対戦。先発出場したキミッヒは前半終了間際にボールのないところで相手選手の髪を引っ張り一発退場に。チームはスコアレスドローに終わっている。
キミッヒは「今の状況を考えると、全く弁解の余地がない」と語った。
「チームに謝罪しなければならない。うまく説明できない。本当に愚かな行為だった。それでも勝ち点1を獲得できたのは良かった。あれは僕らしくなかった。ピッチ上で相手選手と何の言い争いもしていなかった。説明したいところだが、自分でも理解できない」
ヴァンサン・コンパニ監督は「今の段階では、特定の選手を名指しして世間に批判を仕掛けるつもりはない」と特定の選手を批判することはなかった。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing