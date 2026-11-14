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Kyoya Saito

鎌田大地、クラブ事情で日本代表を離脱。クリスタル・パレスは最下位

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【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】日本代表の鎌田大地が離脱。

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日本サッカー協会はMF鎌田大地がクラブ事情で離脱することを発表した。

鎌田は14日のブラジル代表戦では先発出場し、71分までプレーし3-2の勝利に貢献した。

一方で、所属しているクリスタル・パレスは開幕から10試合で2勝と苦戦中。チームはピエール・サージュ監督の解任を発表し、再スタートを余儀なくされていた。

クラブの主力選手でもある鎌田はリーグ再開明けの一戦に向け準備することとなった。

執筆：Kyoya Saito

News writer

News writer

📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.

Areas of Expertise: Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing
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