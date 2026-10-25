伊東純也が今季2ゴール目！ゴール内から右足振り抜く一撃に

【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】ゲンクの伊東純也がゴールを記録した。
ゲンクの伊東純也が今季2ゴール目を挙げている。
ゲンクは25日、ジュピラー・プロ・リーグ第9節でスタンダール・リエージュと対戦。27分、コーナーキックから伊東が競り合うと、こぼれ球を豪快に蹴り込んで先制点となった。伊東はゴール内から右足を振り抜くという珍しい状況での得点となっている。
33分にリエージュの選手が一発退場で数敵優位に。後半の64分から横山歩夢が途中出場するも、直後に失点し1-1に。それでも、77分にゲンクが勝ち越し。終盤に伊東はお役御免となりながら、ゲンクが2-1と逃げ切っている。
伊東の今季2点目もあり、ゲンクは連勝を達成している。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing