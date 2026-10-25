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Kyoya Saito

伊東純也が今季2ゴール目！ゴール内から右足振り抜く一撃に

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【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】ゲンクの伊東純也がゴールを記録した。

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ゲンクの伊東純也が今季2ゴール目を挙げている。

ゲンクは25日、ジュピラー・プロ・リーグ第9節でスタンダール・リエージュと対戦。27分、コーナーキックから伊東が競り合うと、こぼれ球を豪快に蹴り込んで先制点となった。伊東はゴール内から右足を振り抜くという珍しい状況での得点となっている。

33分にリエージュの選手が一発退場で数敵優位に。後半の64分から横山歩夢が途中出場するも、直後に失点し1-1に。それでも、77分にゲンクが勝ち越し。終盤に伊東はお役御免となりながら、ゲンクが2-1と逃げ切っている。

伊東の今季2点目もあり、ゲンクは連勝を達成している。


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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.

Areas of Expertise: Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing